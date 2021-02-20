Siakam totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots in an 86-81 victory versus the Timberwolves on Friday.

Siakam was uncharacteristically quiet on the offensive end, finishing with his lowest point total in over a month. However, the forward made his mark on the glass with nine rebounds and dished six assists while registering a season-best three blocks. Siakam's scoring is down a bit this season at 20.8 points per game, but he is posting career-high per-game marks in boards (7.7), dimes (4.5) and steals (1.2).