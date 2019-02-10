Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Rare poor shooting night
Siakam put up 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday in the Raptors' 104-99 win over the Knicks.
Siakam's 55.1 percent mark from the field for the season has made him a standout in that category for fantasy managers throughout 2018-19, so Saturday's rough shooting outing can be viewed as a major outlier. He'll have a great opportunity to bounce back Monday against the Nets' sieve-like defense.
