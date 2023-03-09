Siakam accumulated 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Clippers.

Siakam had a decent night shooting the ball and managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since Feb. 28. However, his scoring numbers have been down in the early stages of March, as he's averaging 16.8 points through his first four games after putting up 26.3 points per night over 11 February appearances.