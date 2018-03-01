Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Reaches double figures for fourth straight game

Siakam tallied 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during a 117-104 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Siakam scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game in the win. He provided across the board numbers, and his two steals marked his best total since Jan. 17. Siakam's numbers across the last five games have been pretty decent, with averages of 12.8 points on 65.1 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.