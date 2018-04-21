Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Receives stitches in lip

Siakam received three stitches in his lower lip following Friday's loss to the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Siakam came out of Friday's contest with five points (2-3 FG, 1/1 3PT), four rebounds, and a block across 16 minutes to go along with a busted lower lip. The issue does not appear to be serious heading into Sunday's Game 4, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.