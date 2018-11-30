Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Records 26 points Thursday
Siakam totaled 26 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 42 minutes in Thursday's 131-128 overtime win over the Warriors.
All of the starters for the Raptors got heavy run in the game, and Siakam cashed in with a season-high scoring output in the contest. He has been a fairly consistent scorer for most of the year, although it would be nice to see his rebound production increase from the power forward position.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Nets 22 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues strong season Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 12 points in start•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores efficiently in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.