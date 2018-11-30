Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Records 26 points Thursday

Siakam totaled 26 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 42 minutes in Thursday's 131-128 overtime win over the Warriors.

All of the starters for the Raptors got heavy run in the game, and Siakam cashed in with a season-high scoring output in the contest. He has been a fairly consistent scorer for most of the year, although it would be nice to see his rebound production increase from the power forward position.