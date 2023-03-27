Siakam finished Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Wizards with 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Siakam didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday after needing 17 shots to score 19 points and couldn't extend his streak of 30-point performances. However, the star big man recorded a double-double for the fifth time over his last six outings, and he continues to be an asset on both ends of the court for the Raptors. He's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in March.