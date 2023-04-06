Siakam supplied 28 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 loss to Boston.
Siakam recorded a second double-double and reached that threshold for the seventh time in his last 11 appearances, as he's fully entrenched as a reliable two-way threat for a Raptors team that continues to push for a play-in berth. One of the most versatile power forwards in the league, Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during that 11-game stretch.
