Siakam racked up 26 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over Sacramento.

Siakam put his well-rounded skill set on full display against the Kings, leading his team in points and boards while finishing second in assists. The talented center also registered a pair each of steals and blocks, marking just the third time this season he's posted more than one of each stat in a game. Through 13 contests in January, Siakam is averaging 22.7 points, 8.1 boards, 6.3 dimes, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks while playing a hearty 38.8 minutes per game.