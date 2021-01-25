Siakam (knee) won't play Monday against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was a late scratch Sunday due to swelling in his left knee, and he'll be unavailable Monday after being listed as questionable. Stanley Johnson received the start in his place and should have an increased role again at Indiana. Siakam's next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Bucks.
