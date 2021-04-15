Siakam (rest) will not play Friday against Orlando, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Siakam will join Kyle Lowry and and OG Anunoby as the three are set to rest in Friday's game. The 27-year-old's absence will likely open up more playing time for Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Another well-rounded line•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 16 points Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Resting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 27 points again Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Strong performance in loss•