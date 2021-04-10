Siakam will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors are playing the first leg of a back-to-back set and have opted to rest Siakam as a result. In his absence, look for Chris Boucher to be the prime beneficiary, while Stanley Johnson should also see increased run. Barring any unforseen circumstances, he should be back in the lineup Sunday.