Siakam is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to rest.

The Raptors will rest some of their stars, so Siakam is set to miss the season finale as Toronto wants to keep him at 100 percent for the Play-In matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday. Siakam ends the 2022-23 regular season averaging a career-best 24.2 points per game while also adding 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.