Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Sunday
Siakam (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Siakam fell hard on Friday and will miss Sunday's game with a stiff back. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pacers, and he should be considered questionable for that contest. With Siakam out, OG Anunoby and CJ Miles could see increased action.
