Siakam tallied 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Pistons.

The Raptors welcomed back a host of players including Siakam who was playing his first game in almost a month. The rust was evident but the fact he played in excess of 30 minutes is an indication that his conditioning is at a reasonable level. It will take him a few games to get back to where he was prior to the enforced layoff, although, the Raptors need to start winning some games and so he should be activated in all formats.