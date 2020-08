Siakam had 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven boards, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes of a 114-106 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Siakam played fewer than 30 minutes for just the second time since the restart and saw his points fall in his team's win. But the fourth year pro still managed a well-rounded night across the stat sheet in the rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.