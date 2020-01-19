Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 14, swats four shots

Siakam put up 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a win over the Timberwlves on Saturday, adding four rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 24 minutes.

Through the three games prior to this one since his return from an 11-game absence due to a groin injury, Siakam has put up 16.0 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.3 steals per game on 43.9 percent shooting. This contest was the second game of a back-to-back set, and saw Siakam get 24 minutes on his way to a solid outing in that amount of time. His recent averages should continue to rise as he gets back into form.