Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 16 in loss
Siakam scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets.
It was another productive outing for Siakam, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's initial matchup with the Rockets in China. The reigning Most Improved Player will be asked to take on even more responsibility this season in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and his all-around contributions make him a top-30, or even top-20, candidate in many formats.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid effort in Game 5 loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 points in Game 4 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Bounces back in Game 3 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Disappointing follow-up performance•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.