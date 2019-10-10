Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 16 in loss

Siakam scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets.

It was another productive outing for Siakam, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's initial matchup with the Rockets in China. The reigning Most Improved Player will be asked to take on even more responsibility this season in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and his all-around contributions make him a top-30, or even top-20, candidate in many formats.