Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 16 points in win
Siakam finished with 16 points (3-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Siakam took on some additional minutes in the absence of Serge Ibaka (suspension), and he had another all-around fantasy performance. Siakam will continue to be a reliable fantasy option at forward as the Raptors continue jockeying for position within the Eastern Conference standings.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Collects 15 points Monday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Almost double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.