Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 16 points in win

Siakam finished with 16 points (3-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Siakam took on some additional minutes in the absence of Serge Ibaka (suspension), and he had another all-around fantasy performance. Siakam will continue to be a reliable fantasy option at forward as the Raptors continue jockeying for position within the Eastern Conference standings.