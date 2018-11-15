Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Siakam totaled 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons.
Siakam came up with a huge block at the end of the game, although it proved futile as the Pistons were able to beat the buzzer on the next inbound. Siakam can occasionally provide significant rebound totals while averaging consistently low assists, but his bread and butter has been scoring, as Siakam has averaged 17.2 points over 31.6 minutes in his last 10 contests, with each game being a double-digit point total.
