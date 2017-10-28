Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 18 in Friday's win

Siakam scored 18 points (8-10 F, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.

Getting another start at power forward while Jonas Valanciunas nurses a sprained ankle, Siakam had his second straight impressive performance. Valanciunas should be back in the lineup very soon, returning the second-year player to the bench, but Siakam has made a strong case for a bigger role in the frontcourt rotation after he saw only 13 minutes of action through the first three games of the season.