Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 18 in Friday's win
Siakam scored 18 points (8-10 F, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.
Getting another start at power forward while Jonas Valanciunas nurses a sprained ankle, Siakam had his second straight impressive performance. Valanciunas should be back in the lineup very soon, returning the second-year player to the bench, but Siakam has made a strong case for a bigger role in the frontcourt rotation after he saw only 13 minutes of action through the first three games of the season.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Career-best point total in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to join starting five Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Recalled from D-League•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Assigned to D-League•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Recalled from D-League•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...