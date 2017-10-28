Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 18 in Friday's win

Siakam scored 18 points (8-10 F, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.

Getting another start at power forward while Jonas Valanciunas nurses a sprained ankle, Siakam had his second straight impressive performance. Valanciunas should be back in the lineup very soon, returning the second-year player to the bench, but Siakam has made a strong case for a bigger role in the frontcourt rotation after he saw only 13 minutes of action through the first three games of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories