Siakam compiled 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes in a 115-98 loss Sunday against the Bulls.

Siakam's offense was more quantity than quality Sunday as he missed 10 shots and three free throws. His nine rebounds and two assists were both preseason highs. Typically a good free-throw shooter, he has struggled from the charity stripe in the early going, making just nine of his 18 attempts. The 28-year-old has averaged 22.4 points over the last three seasons and is likely to find his way offensively soon.