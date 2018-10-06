Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 in exhibition win

Siakam scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Melbourne United.

The Raptors gave stars such as Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard the night off against the Australian club, but that just gave reserves like Siakam a chance to shine in a starting role. The 24-year-old saw his numbers inch up last season, but he'll primarily remain an energy player off the bench in 2018-19, putting a firm ceiling on his fantasy potential.