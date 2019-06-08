Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 points in Game 4 win

Siakam ended with 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-92 victory over the Warriors.

Siakam put up a modest line in Friday's Game 4 victory, coming away with 19 points to go with just five rebounds and one blocked shot. The victory means the Raptors will now return home for Game 5, just one win away from an NBA Championship. Siakam has certainly been more than impactful across the series despite some inconsistencies and has more than held his own against the likes of Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins. The Raptors are far from a sure thing after losing their most recent home game and Siakam will need to be at his best if they are to indeed take care of the Warriors on Monday.