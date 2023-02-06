Siakam contributed 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

Siakam didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still delivered a decent overall fantasy line and scored at least 19 points for a ninth straight contest. It remains to be seen if the Raptors will part ways with Siakam before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and a potential change of scenery could certainly impact his fantasy value. However, as long as he remains Toronto, he'll be the Raptors' best fantasy asset. Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.7 blocks per game since the start of January (19 games).