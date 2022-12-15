Siakam closed Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 43 minutes.

Siakam went on a tear and scored 20-plus points in six straight games between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9, but he's failed to reach that threshold in each of his last two games. That should be nothing more than a bump on the road for the star forward, however, who remains the best player -- both in fantasy and real life -- for the Raptors this season. Siakam is averaging 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game across seven December games.