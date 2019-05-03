Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 20 in loss
Siakam totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block over 34 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Siakam had an unusually inefficient shooting night, though he got to the free throw line to boost his scoring. His non-scoring stats were a little paltry compared to his recent production, but he remains a surprising bright spot for Toronto.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 in series finale•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary effort in Game 4•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads all scorers with 30 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...