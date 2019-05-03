Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 20 in loss

Siakam totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block over 34 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Siakam had an unusually inefficient shooting night, though he got to the free throw line to boost his scoring. His non-scoring stats were a little paltry compared to his recent production, but he remains a surprising bright spot for Toronto.

