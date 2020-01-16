Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 21 points

Siakam had 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win at the Thunder.

Siakam improved his efficiency in his second outing returning from an 11-game absence, as he was coming off a 6-of-17 effort Sunday against the Spurs. The star power forward must shake off the rust after being sidelined for more than three weeks, but he has a favorable matchup Friday at home against the Wizards where he could be in line for another strong performance as one of Toronto's main scoring threats.