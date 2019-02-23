Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 22 points in Friday's win
Siakam contributed 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.
Siakam was superb, providing extremely efficient scoring while filling up the stat sheet in every category except blocks. The 24-year-old forward is among the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, and he has established himself as one of the most versatile two-way forces in the league.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Rare poor shooting night•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 33 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shoulders scoring burden in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts 16 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cruises to another double-double•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...