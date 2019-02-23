Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 22 points in Friday's win

Siakam contributed 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.

Siakam was superb, providing extremely efficient scoring while filling up the stat sheet in every category except blocks. The 24-year-old forward is among the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, and he has established himself as one of the most versatile two-way forces in the league.