Siakam had 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block across 42 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the 76ers.

Siakam struggled a bit with his shot from three-point range, but he still delivered a solid performance across the board while also coming close to a double-double. Siakam endured a tough start to the season but has turned things around in recent weeks, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games.