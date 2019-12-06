Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 24, fills stat sheet
Siakam posted 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.
Siakam struggled from the field but contributed across every category. Last year's Most Improved Player is somehow among the most improved players once again, raising his level of play and stepping up to the challenge of being a number one option offensively. While he has endured three subpar shooting performances in his last four appearances, Siakam remains of the league's most versatile and high-level players.
