Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 25 points in Friday's loss

Siakam supplied 25 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.

Siakam struggled with ball control (seven turnovers) and failed to replicate Wednesday's impressive performance against the same Thunder team. Nevertheless, Siakam did provide highly efficient scoring while making his presence felt on the defensive end as per usual. Overall, the frontrunner for Most Improved Player remains one of the more well-rounded and consistent contributors across all fantasy formats.