Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 25 points in Game 5 win
Siakam recorded 25 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 win over the 76ers.
Siakam was not listed on the injury report after being deemed doubtful heading into Sunday's Game 4, and he showed why he was cleared for this one, providing a strong showing to help the Raptors recapture the series lead. Beyond the calf injury Siakam had been up and down in the second round, especially since 76ers' center Joel Embiid was switched onto him in Game 2. Siakam will look to outdo his fellow countryman once again and help his team advance to the next round during Thursday's Game 6.
