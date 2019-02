Siakam supplied 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Celtics.

Siakam was superb, and he continues to crush defenses for giving him space to fire away from beyond the arc. In fact, he matched his career high in made threes, which he just set in last Wednesday's win over the Wizards. Siakam has been absolutely incredible lately, sinking 12-of-16 three-point attempts across the last four games.