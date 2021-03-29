Siakam went for 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in Sunday's loss to Portland.

Siakam continues to score the ball well, as he's topped 20 points in four straight games and five of his last six. He's worked his way to the line effectively of late, attempting 30 free throws (and hitting 26) over his last three games alone. Siakam can be prone to inconsistency, but he should remain a strong fantasy option throughout the second half as the Raptors chase a playoff spot.