Siakam went for 26 points (9-16 FG 4-9 3PT, 4-6 FT) in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Siakam once again led the way for Toronto, which shot 47.9 percent from the field as a team and hit 15 three-pointers. Siakam also chipped in three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 36 minutes.