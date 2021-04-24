Siakam accumulated 26 points (8-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 120-103 loss to the Knicks.

The 27-year-old has been on fire since returning from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. With the Raptors slipping to the twelfth seed in the Eastern Conference, Siakam is in danger of sitting out more games down the stretch. With Toronto playing in back-to-back sets starting Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the fifth-year forward sit out at least one of those games.