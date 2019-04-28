Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win

Siakam supplied 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 victory over the 76ers.

Siakam was stunning, scoring efficiently while providing his usual defensive contributions. Siakam has scored at least 24 points in four of these first six playoff tilts, and he is yet to convert less than 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts here in the postseason. Expect him to remain aggressive during Monday's Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...