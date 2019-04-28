Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win

Siakam supplied 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 victory over the 76ers.

Siakam was stunning, scoring efficiently while providing his usual defensive contributions. Siakam has scored at least 24 points in four of these first six playoff tilts, and he is yet to convert less than 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts here in the postseason. Expect him to remain aggressive during Monday's Game 2.