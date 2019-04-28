Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in Game 1 win
Siakam supplied 29 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 victory over the 76ers.
Siakam was stunning, scoring efficiently while providing his usual defensive contributions. Siakam has scored at least 24 points in four of these first six playoff tilts, and he is yet to convert less than 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts here in the postseason. Expect him to remain aggressive during Monday's Game 2.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Drops 24 in series finale•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary effort in Game 4•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads all scorers with 30 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big stat line in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...