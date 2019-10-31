Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win
Siakam supplied 30 points (13-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.
Siakam has posted at least 30 points in three of five games this season, this after reaching that mark only five times through his first three years in the league (all last season). His counting stats are up across most categories and his efficiency hasn't dropped off either. Siakam will look to test his skills against Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday.
