Siakam scored 32 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-14 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Kings.

Siakam posted a 30.9 percent usage rate in the absence of OG Anunoby (calf) and Norman Powell (quadriceps) to match a season-high 32 points. Much of that came from the free-throw line, as he was aggressive getting to the rim. Shouldering that offensive load seemingly caused the rest of Siakam's line to suffer, as he produced little besides points relative to his usual output.