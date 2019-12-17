Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 33, drains five treys

Siakam managed 33 points (13-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Siakam scored at least 30 points for the 10th time and also drained five treys (career high) for the fifth time through 26 appearances this season. He posted 30 or more five times across 80 appearances in 2018-19, and moreover Siakam continues to showcase substantial improvement across most categories, with career-high per-game averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and threes.