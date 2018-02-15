Play

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores bench-leading 17 points Wednesday

Siakam scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.

Siakam's 17 points were the forward's best total since October 27. After going eight games without a double-digit scoring performance, the forward has scored in double figures in four out of his last seven games as a reserve. Siakam had one of his most efficient shooting performances, sinking 7-of-9 shots, two of them from beyond the arc for a bench-leading 17 points against Chicago. He will look to build on this scoring performance when Toronto takes on Milwaukee on February 23.

