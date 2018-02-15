Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores bench-leading 17 points Wednesday
Siakam scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.
Siakam's 17 points were the forward's best total since October 27. After going eight games without a double-digit scoring performance, the forward has scored in double figures in four out of his last seven games as a reserve. Siakam had one of his most efficient shooting performances, sinking 7-of-9 shots, two of them from beyond the arc for a bench-leading 17 points against Chicago. He will look to build on this scoring performance when Toronto takes on Milwaukee on February 23.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Chips in with 13 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays 30 minutes in easy win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shifting back to bench role Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays season-high 34 minutes in win over Knicks•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting in place of Ibaka•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to return to bench role•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...