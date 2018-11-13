Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores efficiently in loss

Siakam managed 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and totaled three rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.

Siakam had another strong game with his third-straight 20-plus point performance in a row. The third-year wing is in the midst of a breakout season and is now averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the field and 75.8 percent from the line in 27.9 minutes per game on the year -- all career bests. Siakam has firmly grabbed the starting power forward spot and has among the leagues most improved players in 2018-19. As long as he continues to play at this level, he is a must-own in standard formats.