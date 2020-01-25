Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores most points since return

Siakam totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes during a 118-112 win over the Knicks on Friday.

Siakam received his first All-Star selection after being announced as an Eastern Conference starter on Thursday. The 25-year-old showcased why he deserved the nomination, especially at the end, sinking a three with 22 seconds remaining to cement Toronto another win. The fourth-year forward had been partially restricted since his Jan. 12 return from a groin injury but is now averaging 19 points and 56.6 percent shooting through his last four away games.