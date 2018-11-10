Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores season-high 23 in win over Knicks
Siakam scored 23 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 win over the Knicks.
He led Toronto in scoring on the afternoon, one of seven Raptors to hit for double digits, and the 23 points were a season high for the third-year forward. Siakam is blossoming under new head coach Nick Nurse -- he's scored in double digits in eight straight games while seizing hold of the starting power forward spot, averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch.
