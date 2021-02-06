Siakam scored 33 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Siakam has been under heavy criticism most of the season and his numbers have been well below the expectations of most fantasy managers almost on a nightly basis, but he's clearly trending in the right direction of late -- he has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games while posting two double-doubles during that stretch. Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last five appearances since missing two straight contests in late January.