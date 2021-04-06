Siakam tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's win over the Wizards.

The 27-year-old followed up Friday's bounce-back performance with another solid all-around outing. Siakam is kicking off the month of April in style, averaging 29.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals while shooting 60.0 percent from the field over his past two games. The fifth-year forward should continue to carry the offensive load for as long as Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) remain out of the lineup.