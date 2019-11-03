Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Season-low point total
Siakam finished with 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.
Siakam posted a season-low point total in the game before fouling out in the closing minutes. It was a rough shooting day for Siakam, who had been on a roll averaging 28 points per game entering the contest. He'll have a bit of a break before getting the chance to get back on track on Wednesday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Tops 30 again in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Massive line in season opener•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Agrees to max extension•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.