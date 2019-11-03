Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Season-low point total

Siakam finished with 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Siakam posted a season-low point total in the game before fouling out in the closing minutes. It was a rough shooting day for Siakam, who had been on a roll averaging 28 points per game entering the contest. He'll have a bit of a break before getting the chance to get back on track on Wednesday against Sacramento.