Siakam totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

Siakam started red-hot, making four of his first seven shots and scoring 11 points in the first quarter but was not as effective the rest of the game. He was able to put up his second consecutive double-double and has three now for the season.