Siakam produced 20 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in 46 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 123-121 overtime win over the Knicks.

Siakam did it all in Monday's victory, as he flirted with a triple-double and protected the rim by swatting away three shots. He's now recorded a block in three straight matchups, and he's scored 20 or more points in four of his last five.